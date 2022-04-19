United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $223.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $188.81 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

