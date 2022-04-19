UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $600.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

NYSE UNH opened at $534.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

