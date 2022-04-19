UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $620.00 at Raymond James

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $534.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.49. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.