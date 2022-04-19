Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 9,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.