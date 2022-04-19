Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OLED opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.46. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Universal Display by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

