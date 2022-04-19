Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 15,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,448. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.