urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.12. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that urban-gro will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the third quarter worth $171,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

