USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.250-$6.000 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USNA opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $77.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

