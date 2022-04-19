UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.