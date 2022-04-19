V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. V.F. posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $55.70 on Friday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

