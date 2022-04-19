Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Vale stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

