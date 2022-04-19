Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.12 billion and the lowest is $27.73 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $140.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.71 billion to $153.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.63 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.51. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.