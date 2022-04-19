Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.51. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

