Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,099,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,734,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,091 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,854,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS)
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.