Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,099,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,734,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,091 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,854,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

