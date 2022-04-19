Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 276.2% in the first quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000.

