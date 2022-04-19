Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $75.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
