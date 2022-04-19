Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

