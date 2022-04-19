Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $249.07. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

