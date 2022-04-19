Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $249.07. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

