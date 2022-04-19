Velocys (LON:VLS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

VLS stock opened at GBX 6.06 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.75. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Velocys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

