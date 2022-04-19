Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,674. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $621.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

