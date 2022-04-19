Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,674. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $621.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.