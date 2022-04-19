Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 141,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

