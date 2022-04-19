Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $212.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $216.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $201.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $929.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.51 million to $953.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,879,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after acquiring an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

