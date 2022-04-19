Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Shares of VRNT opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -772.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other Verint Systems news, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Verint Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

