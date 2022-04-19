Verint Systems (VRNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT):
- 4/12/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/8/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “
- 3/31/2022 – Verint Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Verint Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “
VRNT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -794.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
