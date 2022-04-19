Verint Systems (VRNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT):

4/12/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/8/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2022 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

3/31/2022 – Verint Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Verint Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -794.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

