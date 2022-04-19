Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 4,145,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.