Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 950,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Viant Technology stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.22. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

