Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $19,023.18 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $19,023.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40.

RBOT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 506,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,443. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 28.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

