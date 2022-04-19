Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $109,672.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
