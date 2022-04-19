Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $109,672.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBOT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 28.56. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.