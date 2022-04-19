Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,762,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,889,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $21,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vicor by 304.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $13,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

