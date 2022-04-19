Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Michael D. Mcinnis Sells 8,600 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$126,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,158,930.20.

Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

