Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 696,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

VITFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of VITFF opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

