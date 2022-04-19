Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 696,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

VITFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of VITFF opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

About Victoria Gold (Get Rating)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.