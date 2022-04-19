Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTXPF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($27.97) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Victrex alerts:

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.