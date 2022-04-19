Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of VKTX opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
