Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VKTX opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

