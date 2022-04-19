Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

VFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

VFF opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

