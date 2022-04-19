Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($121.51) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.94 ($121.45).

Shares of DG opened at €89.97 ($96.74) on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a one year high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of €93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.53.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

