Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.469 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12.

VCISY opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

