Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of VIOT stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
