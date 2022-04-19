Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 94.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

