Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VRBCF opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.96. Virbac has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $400.00.
About Virbac (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virbac (VRBCF)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virbac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virbac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.