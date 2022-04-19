Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VRBCF opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.96. Virbac has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $400.00.

About Virbac (Get Rating)

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion and food-producing animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

