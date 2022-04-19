Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $4.38 on Monday, reaching $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.74. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $197.24 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

