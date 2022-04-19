Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.72 and its 200 day moving average is $215.53. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

