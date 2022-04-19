Visa (V) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V opened at $213.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average of $215.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Visa by 80.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $200,803,000 after acquiring an additional 387,444 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

