Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 5,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,580. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
