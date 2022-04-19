Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VGZ stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.34.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
