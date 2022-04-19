Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Insider Blair Sergeant Buys 35,523 Shares

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Rating) insider Blair Sergeant acquired 35,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,564.43 ($10,709.14).
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
