VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) versus Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Head to Head Review

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get VolitionRx alerts:

This table compares VolitionRx and Lantheus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,684.95 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.64 Lantheus $425.21 million 9.74 -$71.28 million ($1.05) -57.89

VolitionRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantheus. Lantheus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lantheus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lantheus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lantheus has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.67%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49% Lantheus -16.76% 6.80% 3.99%

Volatility & Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors. The company also offers AZEDRA, a radiotherapeutic to treat adult and pediatric patients; Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by quantifying the hotspots on bone scans; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical; RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation; and PYLARIFY for visualization of lymph nodes, bone, and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. It also develops flurpiridaz F 18 to assess blood flow to the heart; 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131 labeled small molecule; LMI 1195 for neuroblastoma tumors in pediatric and adults; PYLARIFY AI, an AI-based medical device software to perform standardized quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer; and leronlimab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody. The company serves radio pharmacies, distributors, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. It has strategic partnerships with NanoMab Technology Limited; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; GE Healthcare Limited; Curium; Bayer AG; CytoDyn Inc.; ROTOP; FUJIFILM; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and POINT Biopharma US Inc. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.