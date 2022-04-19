Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($317.20) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €244.19 ($262.57).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded down €2.22 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €148.98 ($160.19). 1,611,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a fifty-two week high of €248.00 ($266.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

