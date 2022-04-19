Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Volta alerts:

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Volta has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the third quarter worth $2,595,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at $3,242,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.