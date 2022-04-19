Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

NYSE VLTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 3,427,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Volta has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Research analysts forecast that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Volta by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Volta by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

