Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get Volta alerts:

Shares of VLTA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 3,427,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Volta has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts forecast that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.