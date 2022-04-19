Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 165.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts anticipate that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Volta by 66.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Volta by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

